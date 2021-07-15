shooting

Man shot and killed at NW Houston extended stay hotel

By
Hotel residents helping HPD after man shot to death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death during what police believe was a fight between him and a group of people at an extended stay hotel in northwest Houston on Thursday.

The Houston Police Department posted a tweet confirming the investigation of a shooting in the 5900 block of Guhn Road, which is located just off the US-290 freeway.

Police, who responded to calls coming at about 2 p.m., said the victim's body was located in a stairwell.

Investigators were told the victim was involved in a fight with fellow long-term residents of the hotel.

Police added they are working to find a suspect and that they believe they know who it might be.

Officers don't believe there is a danger to the community, police said.

Another crime has taken place in the city of Houston. Police give details into the latest deadly shooting, which involved multiple long-term residents of an extended stay hotel.



Earlier, a public information officer for the police department told Eyewitness News that they were responding to calls of the shooting at the HomeTowne Studios. One caller told police a male and a female were arguing just before gunfire was heard.

An Eyewitness News crew is at the scene. All updates on this developing story can be found in this article.



