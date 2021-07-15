Man shot and killed at NW Houston extended stay hotel

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10889738" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Another crime has taken place in the city of Houston. Police give details into the latest deadly shooting, which involved multiple long-term residents of an extended stay hotel.

Northwest officers are at a shooting scene 5900 Guhn. Adult male deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/0MNtsPnLCp — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 15, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death during what police believe was a fight between him and a group of people at an extended stay hotel in northwest Houston on Thursday.The Houston Police Department posted a tweet confirming the investigation of a shooting in the 5900 block of Guhn Road, which is located just off the US-290 freeway.Police, who responded to calls coming at about 2 p.m., said the victim's body was located in a stairwell.Investigators were told the victim was involved in a fight with fellow long-term residents of the hotel.Police added they are working to find a suspect and that they believe they know who it might be.Officers don't believe there is a danger to the community, police said.Earlier, a public information officer for the police department told Eyewitness News that they were responding to calls of the shooting at the HomeTowne Studios. One caller told police a male and a female were arguing just before gunfire was heard.An Eyewitness News crew is at the scene. All updates on this developing story can be found in this article.