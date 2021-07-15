Man shot and killed at NW Houston extended stay hotel

The Houston Police Department posted a tweet confirming the investigation of a shooting in the 5900 block of Guhn Road, which is located just off the US-290 freeway.
Police, who responded to calls coming at about 2 p.m., said the victim's body was located in a stairwell.
Investigators were told the victim was involved in a fight with fellow long-term residents of the hotel.
Police added they are working to find a suspect and that they believe they know who it might be.
Officers don't believe there is a danger to the community, police said.
WATCH: HPD briefs ABC13 on deadly shooting at extended stay hotel
Earlier, a public information officer for the police department told Eyewitness News that they were responding to calls of the shooting at the HomeTowne Studios. One caller told police a male and a female were arguing just before gunfire was heard.
