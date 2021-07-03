Ted Oberg Investigates

Violent crime rates continue to spike across Houston, while number of officers on patrol shrinks

By
EMBED <>More Videos

13 Investigates: Crime spikes while HPD force shrinks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Houston faces what city leaders admit is the worst crime spike in years, a 13 Investigates look at the current trend shows how hard the fight against crime will be in the coming days.

We tracked every reported crime in the city of Houston starting in 2019. Examining crime by zip code, the data showed many areas where total crime is up 30% or more year-to-date compared to records from 2019 (before the pandemic).

That means virtually all Houstonians are feeling the change, and officials said there are few areas where HPD commanders can shift officers to move them towards the crime hot spots.
City statistics show response times for police have also been dramatically slower. All of this comes at a time where there are 97 fewer officers on Houston's streets than this time last year.



Despite ongoing cadet classes, the Houston Police Officer's Union said the shrinking force is due to increasing retirements.

See how crime has changed since 2019 in your neighborhood.

From Jan. to May 2019, 90,916 crimes were reported to the Houston Police Department, according to data from the city.

This year, during the same time frame, there have been 103,248 crimes reported.



Aggravated assaults are up 39% this year compared to in 2019.

One aggravated assault is reported in the city every 28 minutes.

Research by the 13 Investigates team shows those serious assaults are still climbing, but more slowly.

Aggravated assaults are only up 4% compared to 2020.


Data shows that weapon violations are also up this year, with 87% more reported in 2021 compared to 2019. These are usually cases where someone who is prohibited from carrying a gun is found with one, like felons or minors, for example.

Theft of car parts, like catalytic converters, are reportedly up 114%.

The crimes that are up the most compared to 2019 are murder, sexual assault with an object, welfare fraud, gambling equipment violations, theft of motor vehicle accessory and weapons law violations.

Some crimes are actually lower than pre-pandemic times, according to our 13 Investigates analysis.

In 2019, there were 3,579 robberies reported to HPD during Jan. through May, compared to the 3,372 robberies reported during the same time frame this year.

Theft from a motor vehicle is also down 29% compared to before the pandemic.

There were 12,879 thefts from motor vehicles reported during the first five months of 2019 compared to just 9,164 reported during this year through May.

Breaking and entering, simple assault, drug or narcotics violations and theft from a building are some of the other crimes that are down this year compared to before the pandemic.

For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonted oberg investigatesmurderdeadly shootinggun controlgun violence
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TED OBERG INVESTIGATES
Houston Astros on pace for record beer year
DA confirms criminal investigation connected to Houston City Hall
Crime is so bad in 1 neighborhood, parents don't let kids look outside
Mayor Turner drops support for controversial housing deal 
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
More TOP STORIES News