Heavy police presence surrounding shooting, crash that left 1 hurt and 1 other on the run, HPD says

Monday, September 18, 2023 7:18PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for one person who fled the scene of a crash where shots were fired and one person was injured in southwest Houston.

SkyEye was above the scene, where the Houston Police Department could be seen setting up a perimeter near the crash.

Police haven't disclosed what led to the wreck, or how the shooting evolved.

Although details are limited, investigators told Eyewitness News that one person was taken to the hospital.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the afternoon for live updates.

