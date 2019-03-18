What we know about the chemicals burning in the tanks at the ITC plant in Deer Park

EMBED <>More Videos

What are the chemicals burning inside the plant?

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews continue to battle the massive flames burning at the ITC plant in Deer Park, as several more tanks caught fire overnight, bringing the total to eight involved in the incident.

The original fire started just before 11 a.m. Sunday in two tanks at the facility on Independence Parkway just north of Highway 225.

SEE ALSO: Here's what we know about the ITC plant fire

ITC officials say the first tank that caught fire contains NAPHTHA. The fire then spread to a second tank containing XYLENE. Both are gasoline components.

Officials said the components are in gas blend stocks used in the production of finished gasoline and base oil used for machine lubrication.

NAPHTHA can cause irritation to eyes and the respiratory system. It affects the central nervous system and is harmful and even fatal if it is swallowed.

XYLENE may also be fatal if it is swallowed and enters the airway. It can cause skin irritation.

RELATED: Health impacts due to plant fire


Another tank that caught fire early Monday morning contains Toluene, which is used in nail polish remover, glue and paint thinner, plant officials told Eyewitness News.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Toluene is used in many products and workplaces like printing operations, manufacturing facilities, construction sites and nail salons.

You can be affected by Toluene in the workplace if you:

  • Breathe it in
  • Skin contact
  • Eye contact
  • Swallowing it after it gets on your hands or transferred to food


Exposure to Toluene may make people sick immediately or cause health effects over time. Other symptoms include headaches and dizziness, dry or cracked skin and irritated eyes, nose and throat. Exposure can also impact someone's color vision and hearing.

ITC released an update around 7 a.m. Monday, saying that although the risk of an explosion is minimal, they are continuing to take precautions to further reduce that possibility.

Both La Porte and Deer Park school districts have cancelled classes due to the fires.

SEE ALSO:Residents react as shelter-in-place continues during ITC plant fire in Deer Park

EMBED More News Videos

A fire that no one expected now has many wondering if classes will be cancelled Monday.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
deer parkfirechemical plantfirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
ITC Deer Park plant fire spreads to 6 more tanks
ITC Deer Park fire: What to know about the impact on health
Wind shift could blow plant fire smoke into more populated areas
Residents express concerns as ITC plant fire continues to burn
Beto O'Rourke says he raised $6.1M online in 1st 24 hours
Joel Osteen releases new series about the life of Jesus
Seats reserved for George and Barbara Bush at RodeoHouston
Show More
The 60: 'This is so scary' What to know about ITC Deer Park fire
Wrong way crash kills innocent driver on I-45
Netherlands shooting: At least one dead on tram, police say
New guidelines advise against low-dose aspirin to prevent strokes for older adults
Man reportedly fell to his death while running from police: HPD
More TOP STORIES News