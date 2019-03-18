Residents react as shelter in place continues during ITC plant fire in Deer Park

EMBED <>More Videos

A fire that no one expected now has many wondering if classes will be cancelled Monday.

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in a Deer Park neighborhood have expressed their concerns as a shelter in place remains for almost 34,000 people while the fire at ITC plant continues to burn.

"I'm a little anxious, a little nervous. I wasn't expecting to come back home and see this," said resident Stacey Gaspard.

Stores and restaurants in the area closed early as soon as the news broke out, and this is something no one expected to last this long.

"The more it spreads, there's a possibility of it exploding. You don't know what is in the tanks," said Breana and Joshua Kelley.

The office of emergency management wants all residents to stay indoors, as they continue to monitor the air quality. So far, they say there is no reason for alarm.

But Breana thinks otherwise, "honestly, that looks scary to me."

One question that still remains, will there be an extended Spring Break?

Deer Park ISD officials say they will have an answer by Monday morning.

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
deer parkfireshelter in placeschool closures
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Multiple tanks on fire at ITC plant, shelter-in-place remains
Man reportedly fell to his death while running from police: HPD
George Strait sets new all-time RodeoHouston attendance record
19-year-old struck during alleged street race
Man carries woman with cancer upstairs at RodeoHouston
March Madness: Where will UH and Prairie View be in the brackets?
Middle finger protected by the constitution, court rules
Show More
Brad Paisley surprises customers at coffee shop in The Woodlands
Power outages expected after car splits pole on Highway 6
Goat captured after making big break from slaughterhouse
March Madness brackets: How to play the ESPN Tournament Challenge
Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch suspended for one game
More TOP STORIES News