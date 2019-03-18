Residents react as shelter in place continues during ITC plant fire in Deer Park

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in a Deer Park neighborhood have expressed their concerns as a shelter in place remains for almost 34,000 people while the fire at ITC plant continues to burn."I'm a little anxious, a little nervous. I wasn't expecting to come back home and see this," said resident Stacey Gaspard.Stores and restaurants in the area closed early as soon as the news broke out, and this is something no one expected to last this long."The more it spreads, there's a possibility of it exploding. You don't know what is in the tanks," said Breana and Joshua Kelley.The office of emergency management wants all residents to stay indoors, as they continue to monitor the air quality. So far, they say there is no reason for alarm.But Breana thinks otherwise, "honestly, that looks scary to me."One question that still remains, will there be an extended Spring Break?Deer Park ISD officials say they will have an answer by Monday morning.