ITC Deer Park fire: What to know about the impact on your health

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- The ongoing fire that continues to grow at the ITC Deer Park facility can have negative health effects if you're exposed to chemicals.Overnight, the fire spread to six more tanks, bringing the total of tanks burning to eight.The original fire started Sunday in two tanks. One tank contains NAPTHA, a component in gasoline. The second tank contains XYLENE, another gasoline component.Out of concern for the health and safety of the public, affected workers and first responders, these are the most common symptoms you should look out for as you monitor your health, according to Harris County Public Health:- Coughing- Difficulty breathing- Burning- Irritation- Redness to your eyes, nose and throatSome people may also experience headaches, nausea or dizziness.Harris County Public Health says that the elderly, children and those who have respiratory issues may also be negatively impacted.Seek medical attention if you have any of the above symptoms or if they worsen.Due to the situation, La Porte ISD and Deer Park ISD have decided to cancel classes Monday morning. Pasadena ISD will hold classes.