Owner of allegedly stolen Dodge Charger follows suspect and fires deadly shots, deputies say

Thursday, July 27, 2023 4:54PM
Some might say it was risky, but the owner of the alleged stolen Dodge Charger somehow found the suspect a few blocks away and opened fire.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- An alleged carjacking suspect is dead after an apparent gunfight with the vehicle's owner in Spring.

It all unfolded on Louetta Road and Holsworth Road.

Deputies said the suspect stole a Dodge Charger from an apartment complex on Louetta, but the owner somehow found him a few blocks down the road and opened fire.

Shots were fired between both parties, but only one of the suspects died, authorities said. So far, there's been no word on any possible charges.

