HCSO identifies suspect and victims in double murder-suicide sparked by domestic dispute

2 brothers shot, killed during couple's dispute in NE Harris Co.: HCSO

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect and victims in a double murder-suicide in northeast Harris County that occurred Thursday evening.

According to officials, a domestic dispute among neighbors led to the deaths of brothers Edward Lopez-Robles and Luis Lopez-Robles, and the suspect, Carlos Guerra.

Investigators determined that Guerra, approximately 30 years old, and his girlfriend were involved in a domestic dispute in the 11700 block of S. Spicewood Lane around 11 p.m.

In an attempt to escape the suspect, the woman fled to a neighbor's house with her two teenage children, HCSO said.

Authorities said the suspect followed her but was confronted by three brothers who lived at the house.

The suspect then shot and killed two brothers, identified as 50-year-old Edward Lopez-Robles, and 31-year-old Luis Lopez-Robles, HSCO said.

The third surviving brother, only identified as a 40-year-old, shot and wounded the suspect who fled back to his residence, where he shot himself.

Officials said the surviving brother, the woman, and her two kids are OK and cooperating with law enforcement.

