Whataburger thanks employees with more than $90M in bonuses

As a token of its appreciation, Whataburger is giving its employees more than $90 million in bonuses.The bonus is something the fast-food chain said is in "thanks for [employees] extraordinary service during the pandemic and severe winter weather across its 10-state footprint."Not just that, but the popular Texas-based chain said employees also received extra emergency pay and a doubling of their 401(K) plan matching for 2020."The past year reshaped how we live, work and play, with the restaurant and hospitality industry being heavily impacted by the pandemic and this year's crippling winter storms. We are so humbled and grateful for the loyalty of our customers during this time," said Ed Nelson, Whataburger CEO. "And we wanted to help ensure that our family members and their families were taken care of and thank them for continuing to go the extra mile to serve our guests with great pride, care and love. Our family members and guests are the foundation of our success, and we are grateful for both."In addition to announcing its grand gesture, Whataburger also announced it is elevating general managers at its restaurants and, with that, comes their new title of Operating Partners."Operating Partners are business leaders who run multimillion-dollar restaurants, take care of their teams, and serve as the face of Whataburger in their communities," said Nelson. "They are the hearts and souls of our brand."