Whataburger trades iconic A-frame design for new look

Whataburger, the fast-food chain turned Texas treasure, is undergoing a makeover. But the famed burgers and fries aren't going away, and the trademark orange-and-white color scheme isn't vanishing. Rather, the restaurants themselves are getting an updated look.

Whataburger recently debuted its first refreshed store in its hometown. The newly remodeled location at 7007 S. Zarzamora St. in South San Antonio is "really a merger of new and old," James Turcotte, senior vice president of real estate at Whataburger, tells CultureMap.

"We have gone to great lengths and effort to try to maintain the linkage to our past, because we know, particularly in Texas, that people's grandparents have eaten there, their parents have eaten there, they're eating there," Turcotte says of the companywide design overhaul. "We don't take that loyalty lightly at all. We're going to great lengths to try to make sure that they feel like the tradition of Whataburger is still there and being maintained, and we're being good stewards of the brand."

To read the rest of this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.
