What to do this weekend from 'A League of Their Own' to Bun B's Trillburgers pop-up

An elusive artist's work arrives in Houston, a baseball classic celebrates 30 years as Lance McCullers and the Astrodome mark Hall of Fame weekend for the Astros and Bun B's burger pop-up is finally here.

HOUSTON, Texas -- This weekend will be hot - literally and figuratively - as a group art exhibition presents hot finds. A women's convention speaks to hot-button topics, and is there anyone hotter than Houston's unofficial mayor, Bun B? The hip-hop icon will be back to showcase his hot, juicy Trill Burgers.

Meanwhile, a dance tribute to India dazzles, a beloved sports power couple returns to Houston to party for a good cause, a watch party is for the birds, and a beloved movie reminds us there's no crying baseball.

Enjoy - here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, Aug. 11

Sawyer Yards and the Artists at Sabine Street Studios present "Hot Topics" opening reception

Sawyer Yards and the Artists at Sabine Street Studios present this group exhibition, featuring new and recent works by the resident artists of Sabine Street Studios. The exhibition is a diverse collection of paintings, photography, sculpture, and fashion. Whether it's through the intense colors or steamy content, the works represent the current climate, both in Houston and the world. Through Thursday, Oct. 6. 5 p.m.

HelpCure HD Annual Gala

The HelpCure HD Annual Gala will feature an evening of cocktails, a seated dinner, an auction, live music, and surprise Houston Astros guests as they work to eradicate Huntington's Disease. HelpCureHD was founded by TNT sports reporter Allie LaForce and MLB pitcher Joe Smith to improve the quality of life for those affected by Huntington's Disease. The funds raised through the gala will provide financial assistance to families at-risk for HD, to achieve their dreams of having a child that is HD-free through PGT-IVF. Tickets are still available. 6:30 p.m.

Improv Houston presents Chris Redd: "Why Am I Like This?"

Chris Redd has been killing it lately, appearing alongside Kenan Thompson on Saturday Night Live and the recently cancelled sitcom Kenan. He also co-created and co-starred in the Peacock comedy Bust Down. The actor/writer/comedian/rapper is continuing to tour this summer around North America with his new hour of stand-up, which will be filmed for an upcoming, one-hour special on HBO Max. 8 p.m. (7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday).

