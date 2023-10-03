ABC13's Courtney Fischer takes you inside the AJ Armstrong case seven years after the murders of Dawn and Antonio Armstrong.

AJ Armstrong, convicted of parents' murders, transferred to 3rd Texas prison in less than 2 weeks

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A.J. Armstrong has been transferred to a third prison in less than two weeks following his conviction for the murder of his parents in 2016.

Last Thursday, the 23-year-old was transferred to the Byrd Unit in Huntsville, Texas Department of Criminal Justice records show.

He was previously in the George Beto Unit in Tennessee Colony, where he was transferred on Saturday, Sept. 23. Before that, he was placed in the Garza West Unit in Beeville after spending about a month at the Harris County Jail following his conviction.

Officials with TDCJ did not say why Armstrong was transferred again after just one week in Tennessee Colony.

The video above is a recap of the A.J. Armstrong trial saga by ABC13 reporter Courtney Fischer.

The Byrd Unit's capacity is 1,341 inmates, according to TDCJ. It's unclear how many inmates are currently in the facility.

On Aug. 16, in his third murder trial, a Houston jury convicted Armstrong of killing his parents, Dawn and Antonio Armstrong Sr., when he was 16 years old.

Armstrong's case will be reviewed for parole on Aug. 3, 2063 -- when he's 63 years old.

Last month, Armstrong's attorney, Patrick McCann, filed a motion for a fourth trial, citing a slew of mishaps occurring before the final verdict, which warrants another trial.

The motion claims there was an issue with a key witness named Officer Celestina Rossi, who is a blood spatter expert. Rossi was the woman who found the blood sample on Armstrong's T-shirt inside the crime lab, according to court documents.

Armstrong's attorneys also claim that Rossi has been previously accused of planting evidence.

Additionally, the motion states there was an alternative theory regarding who could have murdered Armstrong's parents that was conferred outside of the presence of a jury that should've been permitted into evidence.

Records note that the motion claims that Armstrong's sentence was "unconstitutional" because he was only a juvenile at the time of the crime.

The appeal is being considered along with a federal civil lawsuit against the city of Houston, claiming the same evidence mishandling.

