AJ Armstrong, convicted of parents' murders, transferred to 4th Texas prison

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This morning, convicted killer A.J. Armstrong woke up in a new prison. It's the fourth time he's been transferred within the TDCJ system since a jury found him guilty three months ago for killing his parents.

Armstrong, 23, is now expected to serve out his life sentence in the Robertson Unit, in Abilene. That's about a six-hour drive from Houston, west of Dallas.

Armstrong could see parole after 40 years, when he'll be 63 years old. He is currently appealing his conviction.

Previous to arriving at Robertson, Armstrong was living at the Byrd Unit in Huntsville for the past six weeks.

In August 2023, Armstrong was found guilty for killing his parents, Dawn and Antonio Sr., when he was 16 years old in 2016. It was his third capital murder trial, in which jurors deliberated for about 10 hours after hearing testimony from 31 witnesses over 11 days.

Armstrong's first two trials ended in mistrials when jurors couldn't agree on a verdict.

