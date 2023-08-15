Timeline of deaths of AJ Armstrong's parents through his capital murder trials

Things got heated and emotional as closing arguments were delivered in AJ Armstrong's third murder trial.

AJ Armstrong was just 16 years old when his parents were both shot to death in their bedroom in 2016.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three times A.J. Armstrong has been tried for capital murder, accused of killing his parents as they slept. Twice, a mistrial was declared when jurors couldn't decide on a unanimous verdict of guilty or not guilty. Now, a third jury is considering the evidence in the case.

A.J. was just 16 years old when his parents were both shot to death in their bedroom in 2016. It was a horrifying crime that kicked off a seven-year saga through the legal system.

July 29, 2016

Dawn and Antonio Armstrong, Sr., were found shot in their southwest Houston home. A.J. and his 12-year-old sister were in the home at the time. A.J. called 911, and was taken into police custody. Within a matter of hours, A.J. was charged in the killings.

March 2017

A judge certifies A.J., by that time age 17, as an adult in the killings.

April 2017

A judge sets bond at $200,000 and A.J. is released after months in custody. He is ordered to wear an ankle monitor, and has been ever since.

March 2019

A.J.'s first capital murder trial begins.

April 2019

The jury cannot reach a unanimous verdict and the judge declares a mistrial. They spent more than two days deliberating.

'I'M INNOCENT': Houston teen AJ Armstrong gives his side as he awaits trial in murder of his parents

October 2022

By the time A.J.'s second trial begins, he has become a father to a little boy, and married the woman who was his girlfriend at the time of the killings. Just weeks later, a mistrial is again declared. Jurors again deliberated for more than two days before saying they couldn't agree on a verdict.

May 2023

Jury selection begins for the third trial. Over the course of three weeks, dozens of potential jurors were questioned thoroughly. The process took attorneys more than 150 hours.

June 2023

With the jury already selected, the case is put on hold for a number of weeks while the judge considers possible new evidence in the case.

July 2023

Seven years after the killings of Dawn and Antonio, A.J.'s third trial on the capital murder charges begins.

August 2023

Attorneys present closing arguments and the jury begins deliberating the fate of A.J.

Now, Armstrong is a 23-year-old man who has worn a GPS ankle monitor all of his adult life. Should A.J. be found guilty of capital murder, he'll be immediately sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years. Due to his age at the time of the murders, AJ would not face the death penalty.

RELATED REPORTS:

'It's all my fault:' A.J. Armstrong's 911 call revealed as he's on trial for his parents' murders

'I didn't do it:' Accused killer A.J. Armstrong tells his story

19,000 pages of text messages dissected in A.J. Armstrong third's capital murder trial

From crime scene to courtroom: Courtney Fischer takes you inside the AJ Armstrong case

For complete coverage of the AJ Armstrong case, follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.