robbery

Couple found murdered in Wharton County home, deputies say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Couple found murdered in Wharton County home, deputies say

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Wharton County are investigating after a couple was found dead in their home over the weekend.

Manuel Cervantes, who is a neighbor and close friend, said the couple worked for Fort Bend County and he could not imagine why anyone would want to hurt them.

"He was a good friend. I didn't have problems with him for 20, almost 21 years. Nothing," Cervantes said.

On Oct. 15 at about 11:57 p.m., deputies with the Wharton County Sheriff's Office responded to the 16300 block of FM 1164 in reference to a burglary. At the scene, deputies found 34-year-old John Vasquez Jr., and 35-year-old Blanca Vasquez shot.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The couple's bodies were taken to the Fort Bend Medical Examiner's Office for autopsies.

Investigators said they are following leads and have located a person of interest. No one has been arrested yet, though. Out of an abundance of caution, there was a heavier presence of law enforcement around the public schools in East Bernard on Monday.

Cervantes said a double murder in East Bernard was shocking and surprising because this type of crime rarely happens in a small town of less than 2,500 people.

"It's the first time in 21 years that I've lived here. So, this is new for us," he said.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact authorities at 979-532-1550.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wharton countywoman shotmurderrobberywoman killedman shotman killedarmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
Man posing as FedEx delivery driver robs pharmacy at gunpoint
Man wanted for sexually assaulting jogger at Memorial Park, HPD says
Woman and dog dragged during robbery in Heights area
Family of robbery victim calls out judge who granted suspect bond
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News