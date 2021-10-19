Couple found murdered in Wharton County home, deputies say

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Wharton County are investigating after a couple was found dead in their home over the weekend.Manuel Cervantes, who is a neighbor and close friend, said the couple worked for Fort Bend County and he could not imagine why anyone would want to hurt them."He was a good friend. I didn't have problems with him for 20, almost 21 years. Nothing," Cervantes said.On Oct. 15 at about 11:57 p.m., deputies with the Wharton County Sheriff's Office responded to the 16300 block of FM 1164 in reference to a burglary. At the scene, deputies found 34-year-old John Vasquez Jr., and 35-year-old Blanca Vasquez shot.Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The couple's bodies were taken to the Fort Bend Medical Examiner's Office for autopsies.Investigators said they are following leads and have located a person of interest. No one has been arrested yet, though. Out of an abundance of caution, there was a heavier presence of law enforcement around the public schools in East Bernard on Monday.Cervantes said a double murder in East Bernard was shocking and surprising because this type of crime rarely happens in a small town of less than 2,500 people."It's the first time in 21 years that I've lived here. So, this is new for us," he said.Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact authorities at 979-532-1550.