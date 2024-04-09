Investigation underway after man crashes into cars after reportedly being shot while driving: HCSO

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in north Harris County that left one man with serious injuries on Tuesday afternoon.

The video above is from ABC13's live-streaming channel.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez sent a post on platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that the incident happened in the 17500 block of Westfield Place and FM-1960 Road W at about 1:30 p.m.

Officials said the victim had been shot while driving, which caused him to crash into several parked cars.

The man was transported to a local hospital. As of now, a suspect description or a motive remains unclear.

This case is one of two shooting scenes that occurred within minutes of each other.

HCSO responded to a chase involving five suspects in the 9700 block of Bertwood near 1960. Officials said at least one suspect was fatally shot, while three others were arrested, and one is still at large.

Officials said they do not believe the two scenes are connected.