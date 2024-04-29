Man got in multiple arguments before he was killed in SW Houston shooting, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death outside a southwest Houston apartment complex on Sunday night.

Houston police said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday at the Sunset Crossing apartments on Beechnut Street near Maplecrest Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 40-year-old man dead in the courtyard.

Police said before the shooting, the victim got into an argument with another man at a nearby convenience store, and moments later, he was involved in another argument outside the complex. The man he was arguing with reportedly pulled out a gun and the two fought over it before the victim was shot multiple times.

Investigators said they weren't sure if he was arguing with the same man during both altercations. It's also unclear what the arguments were about.

HPD said the suspect took off after the shooting.

Police were reviewing surveillance video in the area, trying to get a better idea of what exactly led up to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.