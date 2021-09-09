spring isd

Westfield HS principal under investigation over alleged 'district policy violation,' Spring ISD says

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The principal at Westfield High School has been placed on administrative leave over an alleged school district violation.

According to a statement issued by Spring ISD on Thursday, David Mason "allegedly engaged in conduct that may have violated district policy."

Details surrounding the violation weren't released.

The district said an investigation led by the Spring ISD Police Department and the district's human resources department is underway.

"The district takes every allegation of educator misconduct seriously and will take all measures necessary to ensure that students are educated in safe and nurturing environments," read the district's statement.

As of Thursday evening, Mason's photo along with the title of school principal is still listed on Westfield High School's website.
