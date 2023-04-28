Westfield High School staffer hospitalized after large fight between students, Spring ISD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Westfield High School employee was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after a large fight between multiple students unfolded at its ninth-grade campus.

Spring Independent School District confirmed the morning melee, which prompted a precautionary hold at the campus located not too far from Ella Boulevard in northwest Harris County.

"School administrators and police officers were able to intervene and stop the fighting quickly, and identify students involved for discipline," part of a district statement read.

Spring ISD did not immediately identify the staffer's role, gender, or extent of injuries from the fracas.

"All students involved in the altercation will be subject to the full extent of disciplinary action available," the statement continued. "We take these issues very seriously as the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. There will be no tolerance for any altercations or disruptions to learning."

