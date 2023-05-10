Students involved in knife fight at College Park High School in The Woodlands, principal says

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A student pulled a knife on another student Wednesday morning at College Park High School in Conroe ISD, the school's principal said in a letter to parents.

The letter did not call it a stabbing, but described the incident saying that there was a fight between two students in a locker room before classes started.

A folding knife was used in the situation, and EMS was called "to evaluate any students who may have been injured."

The students involved were removed from campus, according to principal Dr. Mark A. Murrell.

Murrell's full letter is below.

Parents/Guardians,



This morning, there was an altercation involving two students, in a locker room, prior to school beginning. A folding knife was involved in the situation. Our staff, with the help of some of the students close by, diffused the situation. Our administrative team and CISD police were quickly on hand. EMS was called to evaluate any students who may have been injured. The students involved are no longer on campus.



We do not tolerate this type of behavior and it will be addressed in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct and the laws of the State of Texas.



I want to commend the students that helped end this situation quickly as well as our staff. They did an excellent job and made it clear that we do not want this kind of behavior taking place on our campus. We are very proud of them.

This was an isolated incident on campus. The school day began on time and will continue as planned.



Sincerely,

Mark A. Murrell, Ed.D.



Principal

College Park High School

ABC13 is sending a crew to the school to gather more information. Look for updates on later editions of Eyewitness News.

Our 24/7 live channel is in the video player above, where you can find news and weather updates.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.