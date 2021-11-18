New barbering program at Westfield HS allows students to learn new skills while earning degree

💈Today’s story makes me SMILE! I love to see young people empowering themselves.



This group of Westfield HS students are working towards their barbering certification *before* they graduate.



More details on the program & a tour of their barber shop at 6:45 on @abc13houston! pic.twitter.com/nK3TvqLaUL — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) November 18, 2021

SEE MORE: Watch as students in the new Westfield HS barbering program talk about their motivation to learn a new skill.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A first-ever barbering program at Westfield High School in Spring ISD is offering students the chance to empower themselves with a hirable skill before they earn their degree."This is an awesome program," said Eros Shaw, an instructor in the program and a professional barber.Currently, there are 14 sophomore students enrolled in barbering 101, the second class offered in the program.These students are now learning about the various tools, clippers and shears needed to provide professional cuts.Their workspace is part classroom and part barbershop, located right on campus. The facility is brand new and offers students a mix of traditional and hands-on learning.Students who stick with the program can eventually earn their license and provide haircuts from the shop."You're not just learning out of a textbook... you also get the experience of interacting with clients coming in and learning the business side of barbering also," Shaw said.The public can eventually book appointments after the first class receives their certification.