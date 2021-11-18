spring isd

New barbering program at Westfield HS allows students to learn new skills while earning degree

Westfield HS students learn the basics of barbering in new program

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A first-ever barbering program at Westfield High School in Spring ISD is offering students the chance to empower themselves with a hirable skill before they earn their degree.

"This is an awesome program," said Eros Shaw, an instructor in the program and a professional barber.

Currently, there are 14 sophomore students enrolled in barbering 101, the second class offered in the program.

These students are now learning about the various tools, clippers and shears needed to provide professional cuts.



Their workspace is part classroom and part barbershop, located right on campus. The facility is brand new and offers students a mix of traditional and hands-on learning.

Students who stick with the program can eventually earn their license and provide haircuts from the shop.

"You're not just learning out of a textbook... you also get the experience of interacting with clients coming in and learning the business side of barbering also," Shaw said.

The public can eventually book appointments after the first class receives their certification.

