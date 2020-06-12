First West Nile mosquito of season confirmed in Harris County

The mosquito sample was identified on June 9 in the 77070 zip code area, just north of Jersey Village.
The county's Mosquito and Vector Control Division (MVCD) began treatment in the area where the disease mosquitoes to reduce the risk of human infection.
"We are fortunate to have one of the best mosquitos and vector control departments in the country protecting Houston/Harris County residents," said executive director of Harris County Public Health Dr. Umair Shah. "For more than 50 years, MVCD has fought mosquito borne diseases. However, we can all play a part in preventing diseases transmitted by mosquitoes by taking preventative measures."
On Saturday, officials began treatment in the Panther Creek area in The Woodlands after West Nile was found in mosquito samples there.
For an interactive map of cases and to check areas being treated for mosquito borne disease, click here.
