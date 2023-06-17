1st West Nile virus mosquito sample of 2023 found in West University area, Harris Co. officials say

The first West Nile virus mosquito sample of 2023 was found in the West University area in southwest Houston, Harris County officials announced.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County is ramping up mosquito prevention after the first West Nile sample of 2023 was reportedly found in southwest Houston.

The Harris County Public Health announced Friday that the mosquito was found at a trapping site in zip code 77005, which is in the West University area.

In response, the county said it planned spray operations to reduce the risk of the disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes.

"West Nile virus has been in our area since 2002. During the summer months, we remind our residents to enjoy the outdoors but remember to protect themselves and their families from diseases transmitted by mosquitoes," Mosquito and Vector Control Division Director Maximea Vigilant said.

Mosquitos are around throughout the year; however, they are more prevalent during the warmer months, and experts say they are typically most active from June through October.

Officials said most people infected with the virus show zero to mild symptoms such as low-grade fever and headache.

More severe signs and symptoms can include high fever, stiff neck, disorientation, encephalitis, and, rarely, death. If you think you have been infected, contact your healthcare provider.

Experts recommend the following mosquito control tips:

"Tip, Toss, Take Action"

Tip or empty standing water from pet bowls, flowerpots, tires, buckets, and other containers.

If you have a birdbath, change its water every three to five days.

