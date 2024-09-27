Galveston County confirms 1st human West Nile case; 3 sentinel chickens also test positive

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Health officials announced on Friday morning that the first human case of the West Nile virus has been reported in Galveston County.

Galveston County health officials said that the patient was taken to the hospital and is currently showing signs of improvement.

Officials have begun spraying and trapping efforts for mosquitoes in the area to help prevent the spread of the disease.

Three sentinel chickens in the county have also tested positive for West Nile.

Authorities urge residents to do the following when it comes to mosquito safety:

Using insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Wearing long-sleeved clothing and long pants, especially during peak mosquito activity hours.

Get rid of any standing water around homes, where mosquitoes breed.