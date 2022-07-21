Health & Fitness

Montgomery County reports 1st West Nile Virus death of 2022 in man in his 70s

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man in his 70s died Thursday at a hospital in Montgomery County from West Nile virus, officials confirmed.

The case was confirmed Wednesday by the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is the first death related to the virus in 2022 for Montgomery County, according to the public health district.

In 2021, two total cases were confirmed in the county.

The West Nile virus can cause serious disease and is most commonly spread by infected mosquitos. That is why the CDC says the most effective way to avoid it is by using insect repellants, wearing protective clothing when outside and emptying standing water outside the home.

People typically develop symptoms between three to 14 days after being bitten. About 80% of people who are infected will not show any symptoms at all, the CDC says.

Milder symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back. Serious symptoms include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, seizures or paralysis.
