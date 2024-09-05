Sugar Land to spray twice per week after positive West Nile virus findings

Have you ever wondered what is the most effective natural mosquito repellent? We've got you covered. Hit play in the video above to learn more about a more natural take on getting those mosquitoes away.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Sugar Land is working to continuously spray after it confirmed the presence of West Nile virus in a mosquito trap near the intersection of Mason Road and Oakwood Lane.

According to the city, the mosquitoes were trapped last week, and Sugar Land was notified late Tuesday that at least one of them tested positive for the virus.

Upon this discovery, Dr. Joe Anzaldua, the city's medical director and health authority, urges residents to take precautions to reduce West Nile exposure, as there are no medications to treat or prevent the infection.

"Residents should use insect repellent whenever they are outdoors and avoid going outside at dusk and dawn when mosquitos are most active," said Anzaldua, who added that the city of Sugar Land has a comprehensive monitoring and testing program intended to keep the public safe. "People over 50 years old and those with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill if infected with the virus. If people have symptoms that cause them concern, they should contact their healthcare provider immediately."

The uncommon, if not rare, neuro-invasive illness, also known as West Nile Encephalitis, may include symptoms such as a stiff neck, vision problems, body tremors, mental confusion, memory loss, and seizures. The milder, more common form of the illness is West Nile Fever. Symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle and bone aches, nausea and drowsiness. People with the milder form of the illness typically recover on their own, although symptoms may last for several weeks. Up to 80 percent of people infected with West Nile virus will have no symptoms and will recover on their own. Anyone with questions or concerns should contact their doctor.

For more information, visit the city's website.