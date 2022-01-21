road closure

Houston traffic: Northbound W. Loop closure between Westpark and Richmond begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday

Drivers warned of earlier-than-usual closure on West Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Eyewitness News has been preparing you over recent weeks of closures in the area of the West Loop and Southwest Freeway.

And when those weekend-long closures are announced, officials have given start times of Friday at 9 p.m.

But, TxDOT plans to start this coming weekend's closure earlier, at 7:30 p.m. Friday. This closure impacts the northbound West 610 Loop between Westpark Drive and Richmond Avenue. Traffic will be detoured via the frontage road.

According to TxDOT, crews are continuing preparation for upcoming work on the I-610 West Loop mainlane bridge over I-69 Southwest Freeway. They will also make repairs to the left lane of the West Loop at I-69.

The closure will last throughout the weekend until 5 a.m. Monday.

If there's any silver lining to this, TxDOT says crews will work to get northbound I-610 back to three lanes at I-69.



As ABC13 has reported, the closures support a $259 million project to "significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving," according to TxDOT.

