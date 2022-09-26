Man armed with rifle held baby while resisting officers after SWAT standoff in W. Houston, HPD says

Police said the man was armed with a rifle when he held his girlfriend against her will inside an apartment and made threats.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man resisted officers while holding a baby after a SWAT standoff ended in west Houston early Monday morning, according to police.

Officers said the man, who was armed with a rifle, held his 20-year-old girlfriend against her will in an apartment at 7954 Locke Lane, near Voss and Westheimer.

Houston police got a call from family members of the girlfriend around 1:30 a.m. They told officers that the woman said she was very scared and asked for family to pick her up.

On the phone, the man reportedly indicated that he wasn't going to let the woman go while making threats.

When the family members showed up at the apartment, they reportedly lost contact with the woman who called police for assistance.

When police arrived at the scene, officers weren't able to make contact with the woman, but did see movement inside the apartment, officials said.

Just after 4 a.m., several hours into the standoff, police said the woman walked out of the apartment.

Shortly after, the boyfriend also walked out holding the baby, officers said, though he wasn't compliant.

"Officers with the SWAT team were attempting to get compliance, to get him to hand over the baby, and place him into custody. But, he was resisting. He was holding the baby, not harming the baby, but also not being compliant," Cmdr. Megan Howard said. "The decision was made to go place him into custody, get the baby out of his hands. He continued to resist. Some force was used. They were able to get the baby out of his hands and place him into custody without further incident."

Police said both the woman and the baby are safe with no apparent injuries.

The man was charged with kidnapping, but other charges may be pending, according to HPD.

During a search of the apartment, police said they found several firearms and narcotics paraphernalia.