How to help your child stay active and shed pandemic pounds

Sports clubs being canceled, virtual learning and quarantining at home also haven't helped.
SEE RELATED STORY: Health experts worry remote learning could lead to childhood obesity
"So, a lot of it is just being extra animated and encouraging to the students," said Cicely Snow, an instructor with Stretch-N-Grow, fitness classes specifically for kids.
As the COVID-19 cases started to rise in the United States and everything shut down, Snow had to quickly maneuver to get her fitness classes going online.
She admits conducting workouts for kids through a computer is tough, but her magnetic enthusiasm and positivity keep bringing the kids back.
A few of her young clients are working to get healthier due to weight gain during the pandemic.
"The grandma came to me and said, 'I know you work with kids, can you work with mine?' It's been about eight weeks and their stamina is better, strength is better and they're eating healthy," she said.
SEE RELATED: Consumer Reports: Best smartwatch options to help you drop the 'COVID-19'
If you're trying to motivate your child to get moving, here are some tips:
- Get creative with movement: Burning calories isn't limited to running laps and sit ups. Change your thinking.
- Getting healthy should be a family mission. Building healthy habits is beneficial for everyone.
- Parents, moving with your kids is very important.
SEE RELATED: How to make your workouts a family affair
Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.