Total closure this weekend at Tomball Tollway and Grand Parkway starting Oct. 1

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up, drivers! Starting October, a total closure will take place at the Tomball Parkway and Grand Parkway intersection.

The Harris County Toll Road announced Thursday the closure will start Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 a.m. and end Sunday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m.

The northbound and southbound mainlanes of SH 249 and the SH 99 eastbound mainlanes will be closed.

Drivers traveling northbound on SH 249 will be detoured to the frontage road at the Boudreaux exit ramp and may re-enter the tollway using the Grand Parkway entrance ramp.

Those driving southbound on SH 249 will be detoured to the frontage road at the Grand Parkway exit ramp and may re-enter using the Northpointe entrance ramp.

For more information you can visit the Houston Transtar page.

