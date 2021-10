I-45 NB from Franklin St. to Hogan/Crockett St.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Road closures could slow down your weekend plans.Expect a total closure of I-45 North Freeway northbound from Franklin to Hogan/Crockett Street as the Texas Department of Transportation, or TxDOT, will be doing bridge maintenance work in the area removing an old electrical conduit and illumination light.The closure starts at 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.Traffic will be forced to IH-10 eastbound or westbound.