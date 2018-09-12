HURRICANE

Hurricane categories: Learn what the numbers mean ahead of Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

When it comes to hurricanes, one of the biggest questions is what category it will be. Hurricanes are categorized using the Saffir-Simpson scale, which is based on sustained wind speed. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

When it comes to hurricanes, one of the biggest questions is what category it will be. Hurricanes are categorized using the Saffir-Simpson scale, which is based on sustained wind speed:

Category 1- (74-95) MPH
Category 2- (96-110) MPH
Category 3- (111-129) MPH
Category 4- (130-156) MPH
Category 5- (157-Higher) MPH

Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 later this week. This means it will be important to avoid small buildings and low-lying roads.

To compare, Hurricane Matthew, one of the most major hurricanes in recent state history, became a Category 5 at one point and made its fourth landfall in South Carolina as Category 1. As another reference point, Hurricane Katrina was also a Category 5 at one point, and it made landfall as a Category 3.

SEE ALSO: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
EMBED More News Videos

Alexander Gerst, an astronaut with the European Space Agency, shared photos of Hurricane Florence from space, writing, ''Get prepared on the East Coast, this is a no-kidding nightmare coming for you.''

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanehurricane florenceweatheru.s. & worldsevere weatherstorm damagewindwind damage
HURRICANE
Tropical rains head for Texas, Florence threatens East Coast
'Don't play games with it': Florence takes aim at Southeast
What happens to your home in hurricane-force winds?
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
More hurricane
WEATHER
Tropical rains head for Texas, Florence threatens East Coast
'Don't play games with it': Florence takes aim at Southeast
What happens to your home in hurricane-force winds?
More heavy downpours near the coast, Eye on the Gulf this afternoon
More Weather
Top Stories
Conroe priest accused of molesting teens in sex abuse scandal
Baby found with umbilical cord in N. Harris Co. wooded area
Officials identify mystery woman found dead in recycling bin
11 kids, 5 adults hospitalized after gas release near schools
Former teacher charged with improper relationship with student
Tropical rains head for Texas, Florence threatens East Coast
More heavy downpours near the coast, Eye on the Gulf this afternoon
'Don't play games with it': Florence takes aim at Southeast
Show More
Hurricane Florence supplies scramble at NC Walmart
Heavy rain could impact Houston road construction projects
Coastal cities worried about flood threat ahead of more storms
Cajun Navy captain from Sugar Land headed to Hurr. Florence
'Vampire facial' may have caused infection at spa
More News