WEATHER

Learn the difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons

EMBED </>More Videos

Ever wonder what is the difference between a hurricane and cyclone? The answer isn't what you expect.

If you've ever wondered what separates hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons from one another, the only difference is that they happen in different geographical locations.

"We call a tropical system a hurricane in the Atlantic and northeast Pacific. In the northern Indian ocean, they're called cyclones. And people living along the northwest Pacific call these storms typhoons," according to AccuWeather.

Aside from where these storms take place, they all are the same weather phenomenon. The only time when a hurricane would become a typhoon is if the storm crossed the International Date Line at 180 degrees west longitude. This happened recently in 2014, when Hurricane Genevieve crossed this line and became Typhoon Genevieve.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherhurricaneu.s. & worldsciencestorm
WEATHER
Rain tapering off this afternoon
Eye on the Caribbean later this week
Heavy rains postpone shrimp festival but allows for fun with unicorn floats
Hurricane Florence death toll at 36 in North Carolina
More Weather
Top Stories
Officer charged with DWI had BAC nearly twice the legal limit
Deputies shoot suspect while serving warrant in the Heights
Texas sets new voter registration record
Rain tapering off this afternoon
High school football player dies after suffering an injury
MD Anderson doctor awarded Nobel Prize
Bikers escort legally blind, bullied teen to school
Cardi B to surrender to cops in alleged assault at strip club
Show More
Alief ISD student in custody for alleged social media threat
California is 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Mother charged after 1-year-old daughter dies in hot car
Dogs get depressed when owners overuse smartphones
REPRESENTING H-TOWN: Drake surprises fans with Travis Scott
More News