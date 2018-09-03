ACCUWEATHER

How tropical storms and hurricanes can cause tornadoes

EMBED </>More Videos

Tropical storms are known for two hazards, storm surge and inland flooding, but they're capable of spawning another hazard: tornadoes.

Tropical storms are known for two hazards, storm surge and inland flooding, but they're capable of spawning another hazard: tornadoes.

In a general sense, tornadoes form under a supercell thunderstorm, according to AccuWeather. They rely on instability with warm, moist air and colder, less moist air.

A tropical storm has all the ingredients necessary to form a tornado: They have multiple supercell thunderstorms, they contain the necessary instability between warm and cold air, and they create wind shear, an abrupt change in wind speed and direction which can create swirling vortices of air.
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldaccuweathertornadosevere weathertropical stormhurricane
ACCUWEATHER
Download the ABC13/AccuWeather app!
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
More accuweather
WEATHER
LIVE: Tropical downpours soak southeast Texas
Tropical downpours mean Labor Day washout for Galveston
EYE ON THE GULF: Gordon forms off the coast of Florida
Preps in place for heavy rains that may lead to flooding
Forces of nature: How Kilauea, Hurricane Lane changed Hawaii
More Weather
Top Stories
Tropical downpours mean Labor Day washout for Galveston
EYE ON THE GULF: Gordon forms off the coast of Florida
LIVE: Tropical downpours soak southeast Texas
HER STORY: Woman seen on video fleeing abusive boyfriend
Wife gets prison for killing hubby who wouldn't stop 'yapping'
Male doctor apologizes for saying female doctors 'do not work as hard'
Man found dead in driveway after being shot in back in SW Houston
Marine rescue volunteers discover beached dolphin in Galveston
Show More
Tibbetts' dad: 'Don't distort her death for racist views'
Referee shortage threatening high school football
2-year-old missing after he and mom got ride with stranger
Woman wins $2 million in her 1st spin at slot machine
Woman hit and killed walking along Hwy 59 near downtown
More News