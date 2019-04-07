West University hit with severe weather damage at busy intersections

There's storm damage throughout the West U area. @collinabc13 says it looks like brief spin-up tornado damage. He says he would be surprised, if it weren’t.



WATCH LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: https://t.co/lwVVYinN5n pic.twitter.com/bibz8lj3wQ — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) April 7, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- West University homeowners were hit with what some described as "10 seconds of fury" as a line of strong thunderstorms swept through the area Sunday.The intersection of Kirby Dr. and University Blvd. had massive toppled trees blocking lanes, making it difficult for drivers to get through."We all moved back from the windows because we thought the windows might shatter," said Xaq Pitkow, who lives in a duplex behind the Rice Village shops."It ripped down the power line to our house," he said.Though traffic lights were working at the intersection, some homeowners lost power in the area.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.