West University hit with severe weather damage at busy intersections

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- West University homeowners were hit with what some described as "10 seconds of fury" as a line of strong thunderstorms swept through the area Sunday.



The intersection of Kirby Dr. and University Blvd. had massive toppled trees blocking lanes, making it difficult for drivers to get through.

"We all moved back from the windows because we thought the windows might shatter," said Xaq Pitkow, who lives in a duplex behind the Rice Village shops.

"It ripped down the power line to our house," he said.

Though traffic lights were working at the intersection, some homeowners lost power in the area.

