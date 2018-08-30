REMEMBER WHEN

Snow in Houston - It happens more than you think

A look back at Houston's snowy history

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Snow in Houston doesn't happen every winter, but it does happen. In fact, since the blizzard of 1895, it has snowed 38 times in Houston.

It has snowed three times in the winter of 2017-2018, marking the second time in Houston it has snowed three times in one winter. In the winter of 1973, it snowed three times, dropping 2 inches on Jan. 11, 1.4 inches on Feb. 9-10, and 1.4 inches on Feb. 17-18.

The mother of all snows came on Valentine's Day in 1895. Houston was hit with 20 inches of snow on the 14th and 15th of February. The snow didn't just fall in Houston. It was a massive storm that dropped snow from Tampico, Mexico to Pensacola, Florida and set records in New Orleans and Alabama.

Snow in Market Square Houston, 1895


It would be more than 30 years before Houston saw a decent amount of snow again. In 1929, on December 21-22, 2.5 inches of snow fell.

In January 1940, 3 inches of snow fell in Houston, and it snowed again in January of 1949, dropping 2.6 inches of snow.

Snow on the grounds of the Staiti House, Houston in 1940


The second biggest snow in Houston history came on February 12, 1960, with 4.4 inches of snow recorded.
Houston firefighters battle huge blaze during snow storm in 1960


It snowed seven times in the 1980s with the most snow coming on Dec. 22, 1989, with 1.7 inches.

The earliest snow on record was on December 4th, 2009 when Houston received 1 inch.

Houston was transformed into a winter wonderland after the earliest snow in history blanketed the area

