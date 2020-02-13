one minute weather

Winter Storm Warning issued for northern counties outside of Houston until Monday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for several of Houston's northern counties from noon Sunday until 6 am Monday.

This includes Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Trinity, Walker, and Washington counties. The NWS says one to four inches of snow is expected in the area with locally higher amounts. These accumulations could disrupt travel.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for San Jacinto and Polk Counties.



Isolated rain showers are expected to start moving in late Saturday. By Sunday morning, we should see scattered showers across the area. Rain becomes more widespread into the afternoon and evening Sunday. As temperatures drop, some of the rain could change to snow/wintry mix in areas north of Houston.

Will it snow in Houston on Sunday?


The short answer is probably not.

The longer answer is that it all depends on the exact track of a storm system. At this time we expect a cold rain to settle in during the day with temperatures falling from the 40s into the 30s. Most of us will pick up about an inch of rain. Meanwhile north of Houston the the rain/snow line is expected to push during the afternoon, and snow could continue into the early morning hours of Monday. How far south the snow goes is still uncertain, but snowflakes could possibly reach the I-10 corridor.



So what are the chances any of that cold rain turns to snow in Houston?


At this time we are giving it a 20% chance that snowflakes could reach the north side of Houston, but there's less than a 10% chance of snowflakes reaching Houston south of I-10.

Okay, then where is it most likely to snow in Southeast Texas?



It's looking more likely that snowflakes will fly across parts of Brazos, Grimes, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, and Washington Counties.

How much snow could fall?


In the counties under the Winter Storm Warning, 1-4" of snow will be common with locally higher amounts. There are still some computer models suggesting great than 6" could fall in isolated spots.

SEE ALSO: TxDOT already pre-treating freeways ahead of potential snow
EMBED More News Videos

Winter weather is coming, and TxDOT is taking no chances on slippery freeways this weekend. Here's what SkyEye found as crews got to work ahead of the weather event.



Stay tuned!

