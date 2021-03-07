be prepared

Severe Weather Awareness Week 2021 encourages preparation well ahead of storms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas in the spring can be a beautiful scene with bluebonnets in bloom and the brown vegetation giving way to an awakening of greenery. It can also mean dangerous and fast-moving storms that bring damage and other threats to the region.

Severe Weather Awareness Week happens March 8-12 this year.

It's a time designed to remind and educate people about the seasonal threats that severe weather can bring and how to avoid them.

In honor of the week, the Houston/Galveston National Weather Service Office is offering a series of free webinars to describe springtime weather hazards in southeast Texas.

Monday, March 8
7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Online webinar registration: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1181117794064432141

Tuesday, March 9 (in Spanish)
7 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Online webinar registration: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4326147660015412493

