How the winter storm could affect Texas' bluebonnets and wildflowers this spring

Hope sprung up for an early and abundant wildflower season around Texas when the first beloved bluebonnets of 2021 surprised Houston in January.By mid-February, hope froze to death with the rest of the state.Now that Texas has thawed out and we're back to shorts-weather, the question on every wildflower watcher's mind is: What'll happen with our bluebonnets?The answer, Texas horticulture experts say, is hard to pinpoint because the Winter Storm was such an extreme and unusual weather event. But Texans needn't worry. The state flower is still going to blanket fields, parks, and roadsides this year. We'll just need to be patient, experts say, because their grand entrance could be delayed.