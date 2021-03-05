Houston CultureMap

How the winter storm could affect Texas' bluebonnets and wildflowers this spring

Hope sprung up for an early and abundant wildflower season around Texas when the first beloved bluebonnets of 2021 surprised Houston in January.

By mid-February, hope froze to death with the rest of the state.

Now that Texas has thawed out and we're back to shorts-weather, the question on every wildflower watcher's mind is: What'll happen with our bluebonnets?

The answer, Texas horticulture experts say, is hard to pinpoint because the Winter Storm was such an extreme and unusual weather event. But Texans needn't worry. The state flower is still going to blanket fields, parks, and roadsides this year. We'll just need to be patient, experts say, because their grand entrance could be delayed.

For more on this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonwinter stormtexas newsnaturewinter weatherhouston culturemapculturemap
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
Southwest offering $29 ticket from Houston to New Orleans
Beyoncé grants Houston Black-owned small business $10K
Local chef, Shake Shack, and Houstonian help restaurant workers
Comicpalooza announces in-person 2021 conference this May
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in Eastex Freeway feeder road crash
Houston bar owner frustrated by the end of the mask mandate
Residents say Houston clinic charged cash for COVID-19 vaccine
Sunny skies continue, but clouds will move in Tuesday
ABC13 highlights Severe Weather Awareness Week
George Floyd's cause of death, ex-cop's force will be keys at trial
Free water and food distributions continue across Houston
Show More
HPD cruiser crashes into SE Houston drunk driving suspect
Where IS ruled, pope calls on Christians to forgive, rebuild
Cuomo says he will not resign after another ex-aide alleges inappropriate behavior
Bloody Sunday memorial to honor late civil rights giants
Biden marking 'Bloody Sunday' by signing voting rights order
More TOP STORIES News