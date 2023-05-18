Crews searching Buffalo Bayou after reports of someone 'splashing' in water, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston authorities are searching Buffalo Bayou after they say a resident saw someone in the water Thursday afternoon.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

At about 1:45 p.m., crews responded to the bayou near San Felipe and Voss Street.

Village Fire Department Interim Chief Howard Miller said someone reported seeing a person waving and splashing in the water before calling 911.

Houston and Village units are checking the bayou from South Piney Point to downtown.

Miller said they have boats, helicopters, and drones checking the banks.

"The water is moving pretty quickly - swollen from the rains. So, that's creating a problem in itself," Miller said, adding that they will search the area "as long as it takes."

A description for the person reportedly seen in the water was not given.