WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Crews searching Buffalo Bayou after reports of someone 'splashing' in water, HFD says

KTRK logo
Thursday, May 18, 2023 8:14PM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston authorities are searching Buffalo Bayou after they say a resident saw someone in the water Thursday afternoon.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

At about 1:45 p.m., crews responded to the bayou near San Felipe and Voss Street.

Village Fire Department Interim Chief Howard Miller said someone reported seeing a person waving and splashing in the water before calling 911.

Houston and Village units are checking the bayou from South Piney Point to downtown.

Miller said they have boats, helicopters, and drones checking the banks.

"The water is moving pretty quickly - swollen from the rains. So, that's creating a problem in itself," Miller said, adding that they will search the area "as long as it takes."

A description for the person reportedly seen in the water was not given.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW