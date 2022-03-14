water main break

Water main break reported on Heights Boulevard and Katy Freeway

EMBED <>More Videos

Water main break reported in The Heights

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Public Utilities Division reported a water main break Monday in The Heights.

Officials said it happened just before 9 a.m. on Heights Boulevard and Katy Freeway.

No other details were released, but ABC13 has reached out asking for information regarding how long repairs will take.

SkyEye was at the scene and captured the video above of the incident. It shows water spraying onto the freeway.

Crews blocked off one of the lanes as they work to repair the break. Traffic was still able to get through despite the lane closure.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsafetywaterwater main break
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER MAIN BREAK
City of Houston to repair water main break damage to woman's home
Neighbors alerted city days before NE Houston main break flooded home
Driver plows into hydrant, leading to NW Houston main break
Water main break on east side finally repaired
TOP STORIES
Alleged wrong-way driver killed in crash after getting out of car
Flea market booth owner shot in attempted robbery expected to be OK
Mild start, potential strong storms move in ahead of a front tonight
Mother of 4 kids found alone in Spring home due in court today
Suspect ejected from car in crash after high-speed police chase
ABC13 town hall to explore rise in Houston domestic violence cases
CA woman loses over $18K via 'Zelle' after scammers pretend to be bank
Show More
4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be needed, Pfizer's CEO says
Huntsville rodeo contestant's truck broken and damaged on show day
'SNL' star Pete Davidson to head to space aboard Blue Origin flight
Car crash in SW Houston leaves 1 dead
What is Pi Day and why do we celebrate the holiday?
More TOP STORIES News