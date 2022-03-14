Water main break reported on Heights Boulevard and Katy Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Public Utilities Division reported a water main break Monday in The Heights.Officials said it happened just before 9 a.m. on Heights Boulevard and Katy Freeway.No other details were released, but ABC13 has reached out asking for information regarding how long repairs will take.SkyEye was at the scene and captured the video above of the incident. It shows water spraying onto the freeway.Crews blocked off one of the lanes as they work to repair the break. Traffic was still able to get through despite the lane closure.