Pair of Houstonians drove to Mississippi to drop off pallets of water amid crisis

Houstonians always step up when there's a disaster, and today the city is hosting a bottled water drive to help those struggling with clean water in Jackson, Mississippi.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the water crisis continues to impact hundreds of thousands of residents in Jackson, Mississippi, Houston is stepping up to help through a donation event Friday morning.

Tents were set up early Friday morning on McKinney Street, right next to City Hall.

Earlier this week, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced running water in the city would be disrupted. This is affecting about 180,000 people.

There are boil water notices in effect, and some people have no water pressure at all.

This is because of the tremendous flooding that damaged a major pump at a water treatment facility in the area.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with the Mayor of Jackson, who is a TSU grad, will both be at the water bottle donation event.

People interested in donating just have to drive up to a tent, where a volunteer will come to your car and grab the packages of bottled water.

Some Houstonians have already been stepping up to help.

Mary and Jean Ozan drove three pallets of water to Jackson. The video above shows the moment they arrived.

"It was on the news Thursday morning. As soon as I saw it, we didn't give it a thought. I said, 'We need to get some water. We need to get some water down there.' God put it on my heart," said Mary.

Houstonians have until noon to drop off bottled water.

