Acclaimed chef's drowning death puts spotlight on summer water safety

The death of an acclaimed chef and James Beard award winner is putting a spotlight on summer water safety.

"Top Chef Masters" alum Naomi Pomeroy of Portland, Oregon, died over the weekend at the age of 49, her mother confirmed to ABC News on Tuesday.

Pomeroy, who is credited with helping to boost the Portland food scene, drowned July 13 while tubing in the Willamette River, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said in a release that Pomeroy and two other adults were traveling down the river via two inner tubes that were secured together and a paddleboard, which was attached to Pomeroy's tube.

When the trio got entangled on an "exposed snag" in the river, Pomeroy was pulled underwater and was unable to free herself due to the paddleboard secured to her tube, according to authorities.

While the two other people with Pomeroy made it safely to shore, Pomeroy drowned and remains missing, authorities said.

"This Office is dedicated to locating Naomi and bringing her home to her family and loved ones," Benton County Sheriff Van Arsdall said in a statement. "I want to thank all involved in the search and recovery mission during this difficult time."

An Oregon native, Pomeroy, who is survived by her husband and daughter, rose to prominence in the Portland food scene with several restaurants including the acclaimed Beast, which she opened in Portland in 2007.

She went on to win the James Beard Award for best chef Pacific Northwest in 2014 and appeared on TV shows such as "Top Chef Masters" and "Knife Fight." In 2016, Pomeroy published a cookbook, titled "Taste & Technique."

Pomeroy's death in the waters of her home state has put a spotlight on the importance of water safety, particularly in the summer months.

Summer safety water tips

The month of July typically has the highest number of drowning deaths each year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Overall, drowning is the leading cause of death for children between the ages of 1 and 4 and one of the top three leading causes of injury or death for anyone between the ages of 5 and 34, according to the CDC.

In the release announcing Pomeroy's death, the Benton County Sheriff's Office stressed the need for people to follow safety guidelines while using inner tubes.

"If you float rivers, do not tie yourself to a paddle board unless you have a quick release leash," the release stated. "Also, do not tie two or more inner tubes together; this requires you to have a life jacket for each person. Kids 12 and younger must wear (a) life jacket."

The U.S. Coast Guard has tips online about how to find an approved life jacket for different water-based activities. It is important to make sure a life jacket is the right fit for a child's current weight and chest size.

Tom Gill, vice president of the United States Lifesaving Association, echoed the sheriff's office, saying people should wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets during water activities and, when tubing, should not tie inner tubes together.

In an interview with ABC News, Gill also said it's important to know the conditions of the water in advance and make sure it is safe to be in the water, saying, "Be aware of what the potential is when you're going out on the river."

Gill said people should not overestimate their abilities in rapidly moving water.

If a person ends up falling into a waterway like a river, Gill said he recommends they try to keep their feet up, away from rocks and other dangers.

"Keep your feet up because just like the ocean and all of our beaches, the rivers are extremely dynamic," he said. "They change constantly, and there are obviously times where they are wonderfully calm, but there are plenty of other times where those conditions can change."