More than 100,000 gallons of wastewater spilled after heavy rain and destructive winds from Beryl

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As state and city officials are working to recover from the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, thousands of gallons of wastewater were released in Houston on Monday.

Houston Public Works said as of July 8 at 7 p.m., about 154,000 gallons of wastewater were released after strong winds and heavy rain from Beryl.

Authorities said the storm and power outages resulted in the spill at 800 Commerce Street.

Houston officials assured residents that drinking water is safe, and there is no need to boil your water if you get your drinking water from the city.

Public Works told Eyewitness News that crews are closely monitoring the situation.

TCEQ requires this mandatory notification and the information below:

"Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within .5 mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling. Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use. The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill. Do not swim in affected areas. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible."

