Warming stations and shelters open throughout the Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas -- A number of shelters and warming stations are open throughout the region to help those in need during the historically cold weather.In Houston, the George R. Brown Convention Center will be open Sunday at 2 p.m. for people who are homeless and need a place to stay for two to three days, officials said.In Cypress, Cy-Fair Helping Hands has partnered with two northwest Houston churches to provide warming centers beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday at the following locations:Galveston - Galveston Central Church will open a shelter at 3308 Avenue O 1/2 beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. A Salvation Army shelter was full Sunday morning. If you cannot find shelter and you live in Galveston, call Galveston Co-Care at 346-324-4324.Alvin - A warming shelter will open at Legacy Church at 4085 FM-528 at 3 p.m. Sunday. Service animals are welcome.Freeport - City officials and the Salvation Army have opened a warming center at the Freeport Recreation Center at 803 N. Front Street. For more information, call 979-233-5420.Huntsville - An emergency warming shelter will be open at 455 SH-75 North through Wednesday, Feb. 17 at noon. Pets are not allowed in the shelter. Capacity is capped at 50 people. The shelter is for Walker County residents only and identification will be required for entry. Call 936-435-8035 to register.