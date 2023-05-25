WATCH LIVE

2 men wanted for murder after fatally shooting man inside home garage, HPD say

Thursday, May 25, 2023 7:05PM
After obtaining and reviewing surveillance video, HPD has released a photo of the two men wanted for allegedly shooting a homeowner to death.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A photo has just been released by Houston police of two masked suspects wanted for the shooting death of a man during an apparent robbery in southwest Houston back in December of 2022.

Below is a photo from surveillance video that the Houston Police Department shared of the two men wanted for murder.

The deadly shooting happened Dec. 16 in the 4400 block of Kulkarni Street just off West Airport Boulevard, according to police.

When police arrived, they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the garage.

HPD said neighbors heard gunshots and the two masked men ran out of the house and into a nearby field.

Now, authorities need your help identifying the suspects.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-8477.

