1 man killed, another injured in N. Houston Walmart parking lot shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a Walmart on Houston's northside.Houston police responded to the Walmart located at 4412 North Freeway at Crosstimbers in response to a shooting early Tuesday morning.Surveillance video showed an altercation between two vehicles in the parking lot before the shooting broke out, police said. Investigators said people could be seen walking back and forth between the two vehicles.According to a tweet from HPD, at least two people were shot, and one of them was killed.The other person shot was taken to the hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery, according to police.Video shows police canvassing the parking lot. A large area of the parking lot was blocked off with crime scene tape, and several shell casings were found."One of the reasons for the large crime scene is there were some shell casings that got spread out a little bit when the shooting took place," Det. C. Bowling said. "Also, the individual who was transported from the location ran to the door that is further away... so we also had to work our way down to that door as well, as far as blood."After the shooting, one vehicle was seen on surveillance video leaving the Walmart.Several officers in the area saw the vehicle and chased it into northeast Houston, Bowling said. The chase eventually ended in a crash, and one person was detained.Police say it is unclear if the person detained is a suspect in the shooting."We're still going to be looking for suspects," Bowling said. "It's difficult to say whether the people we have are suspects or other complainants. It's still very early in the investigation."Investigators believe one of the shots fired outside the Walmart may have hit the building, resulting in shattered glass. The Walmart was not open at the time of the shooting.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS or HPD's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.