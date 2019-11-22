Previously accused Walmart groper arrested for threatening to rape girl

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of groping two underage girls inside of a Walmart in August has been arrested again for allegedly groping another girl and threatening to rape her.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrested 28-year-old Ryan Reding, of Baytown, on Thursday.

Court documents say Reding grabbed the girl by her upper arm and threatened to rape her at a Walmart in Spring in October.

Deputies say the girl hit Reding in the arm and was able to break away.

In August, Reding was accused of traveling to two Walmart stores and separately groping two girls, ages 11 and 16 years old.

Investigators said he first entered a Walmart store on Sawdust Road in Spring and groped the first girl. An hour later, he was spotted at the Walmart on Woodlands Parkway, where he allegedly groped another girl.

They said in both incidents, Reding headed to the back-to-school section.

He is currently out on bail.

Investigators need your help finding a man accused of groping two juvenile girls at two separate Walmart stores.

