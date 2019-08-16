Walmart groping suspect tied to at least 4 other incidents

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A day after blasting out images of a man accused of groping two underage girls inside a Walmart, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said hundreds of leads led deputies to a man from Chambers County.

While authorities are withholding the man's identity, they believe he is accused of at least four other cases of criminal behavior in southeast Texas.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office asked for help from the public in finding the man. According to deputies, the man traveled to two Walmart stores Wednesday night and separately groped two girls, ages 11 and 16 years old.

Investigators said the man first entered a Walmart store on Sawdust Road in Spring and groped the first girl. An hour later, he was spotted at the Walmart on Woodlands Parkway, where he allegedly groped another girl.

They said in both incidents, the suspect headed to the back-to-school section.

"Our detectives were ecstatic about the number of tips and leads that came in," said Lt. Scott Spencer of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The man possibly drove off in a red sedan before police arrived.

Detectives want parents to take a look at the man's picture. If you feel he may have victimized you or your child, authorities want to hear from you.

RELATED: WANTED: Man accused of groping 2 girls at Walmart stores
EMBED More News Videos

Investigators need your help finding a man accused of groping two juvenile girls at two separate Walmart stores.



Follow Steve Campion on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springthe woodlandsgropingwalmartsex crimessurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man with gun scares off would-be kidnapper: Witness
Dad of 12-year-old driver who mowed down man charged
Water park's inspection not updated when teen sucked in drain
Racist flyers posted at Rice University
Conroe food stand cooks Texas-sized cuisine
Our extremely hot, slightly wet weather pattern will continue thru the weekend
$400 bill for half a month: Customers upset with energy company
Show More
Child found dead inside hot car parked at train station
Supervised visits for mom ordered after toddler killed
Customs computers back up after outage that snarled int'l airport arrivals
Teacher walked by bullied teen who was put in chokehold: Lawsuit
Gas shoots out of line break in Ft. Bend Co.
More TOP STORIES News