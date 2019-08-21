Accused Walmart groper arrested in Port Aransas on indecency with a child charge

Breaking News-Suspect in Wal-Mart groping incident has been arrested. More under our News Section https://t.co/eWnIvnzH2e pic.twitter.com/Cm4TQODouR — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) August 21, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5471081" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigators need your help finding a man accused of groping two juvenile girls at two separate Walmart stores.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of groping two underage girls inside a Walmart has been arrested, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.The sheriff's office said the suspect is identified as 28-year-old Ryan Reding, of Baytown.Last week, authorities said they believed Reding is accused of at least four other cases of criminal behavior in southeast Texas.Authorities say Reding was found Tuesday in Port Aransas, where detectives learned he was possibly working offshore, supplying oil rigs with supplies.Through the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard, he was located, detained and transported back to shore, where he was released to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.According to deputies, Reding is accused of traveling to two Walmart stores last Wednesday night and separately groping two girls, ages 11 and 16 years old.Investigators said he first entered a Walmart store on Sawdust Road in Spring and groped the first girl. An hour later, he was spotted at the Walmart on Woodlands Parkway, where he allegedly groped another girl.They said in both incidents, the suspect headed to the back-to-school section.Reding was arrested on a charge of indecency with a child. He is currently in the Cameron County jail, where he will remain until he is transported to Montgomery County.