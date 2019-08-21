Accused Walmart groper arrested in Port Aransas on indecency with a child charge

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of groping two underage girls inside a Walmart has been arrested, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the suspect is identified as 28-year-old Ryan Reding, of Baytown.

Last week, authorities said they believed Reding is accused of at least four other cases of criminal behavior in southeast Texas.

RELATED: Walmart groping suspect tied to at least 4 other incidents

Authorities say Reding was found Tuesday in Port Aransas, where detectives learned he was possibly working offshore, supplying oil rigs with supplies.

Through the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard, he was located, detained and transported back to shore, where he was released to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.


According to deputies, Reding is accused of traveling to two Walmart stores last Wednesday night and separately groping two girls, ages 11 and 16 years old.

Investigators said he first entered a Walmart store on Sawdust Road in Spring and groped the first girl. An hour later, he was spotted at the Walmart on Woodlands Parkway, where he allegedly groped another girl.

They said in both incidents, the suspect headed to the back-to-school section.

Reding was arrested on a charge of indecency with a child. He is currently in the Cameron County jail, where he will remain until he is transported to Montgomery County.

RELATED: WANTED: Man accused of groping 2 girls at Walmart stores
EMBED More News Videos

Investigators need your help finding a man accused of groping two juvenile girls at two separate Walmart stores.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springthe woodlandsgropingwalmartsex crimessurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Texans player accused of trespassing in woman's home
Sign language interpreter said rapper challenged her in video
Vandals smash car windows at apartment complex
Texas A&M-commit's season in jeopardy after transfer denied
Mom of 5 surprised on live TV with much-needed vehicle
Lawyer once accused of hiring hitman back in the spotlight
The twists and turns of Jeffrey Stern's legal problems
Show More
New laws in Texas that will go into effect on Sept. 1
Woman with pistol stops burglary suspect on her front porch
2 inmates in custody after breaking out of Liberty County jail
Boy gets presidential praise for leading projects for pets
El Paso man who lost wife in mass shooting gets new car
More TOP STORIES News